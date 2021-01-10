8,335 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Avantor by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,621,966 shares of company stock valued at $910,044,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 241.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

