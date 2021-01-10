$866.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce sales of $866.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.50 million and the lowest is $859.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,240 shares of company stock worth $58,177,932 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 182,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,293. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.