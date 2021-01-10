$930,000.00 in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. electroCore posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

