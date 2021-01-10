AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $39.72 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.