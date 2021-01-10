Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAY. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Accuray alerts:

In other news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 31.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.