Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

