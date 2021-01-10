AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $323.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.78 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,662. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -635.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 211.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

