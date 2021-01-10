AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

