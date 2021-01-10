Aegis Raises The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Price Target to $9.00

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) had its target price increased by Aegis from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

