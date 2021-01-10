Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEOXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue lowered Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $194.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.