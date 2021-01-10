Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.