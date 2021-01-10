Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$95.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

TSE AEM opened at C$91.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total value of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares in the company, valued at C$2,706,095.70. Insiders sold a total of 18,279 shares of company stock worth $1,818,511 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.