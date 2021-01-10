Airbnb, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of ($13.97) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

ABNB stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

