Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

