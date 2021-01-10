Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Roth Capital

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.84 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.