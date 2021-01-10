Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 195,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 154,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

