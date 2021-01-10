Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Down 5.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.91. 4,024,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,576,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 127.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

