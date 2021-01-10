Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.14.

NYSE:AIN opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

