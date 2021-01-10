Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.69.

ALGT opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

