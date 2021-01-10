Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head-To-Head Review

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 17.95 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -67.78 Alphabet $161.86 billion 7.55 $34.34 billion $51.56 35.05

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnite and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 1 21 1 3.00

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.26%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,800.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Magnite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

