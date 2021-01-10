Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Sells $392,759.50 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Storch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $247,580.40.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 537,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.