ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Raised to $103.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

ALXO stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $11,322,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

