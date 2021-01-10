Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) rose 19.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

