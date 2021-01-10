American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

