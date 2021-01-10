American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $101.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of AEP opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

