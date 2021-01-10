American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFIN. BidaskClub cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.