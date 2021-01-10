American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.