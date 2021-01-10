American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,629 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

