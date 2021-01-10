AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of AMERISAFE worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after buying an additional 92,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

