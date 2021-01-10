AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $34.12 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

