Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,721,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $159,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

