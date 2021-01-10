Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.81 Million

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $680.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.50 million and the highest is $695.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $736.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 183,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $123.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

