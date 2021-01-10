Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.59. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

