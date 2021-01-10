Analysts Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,129,211.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,802. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

