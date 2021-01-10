Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $139.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.84 million. Trupanion reported sales of $105.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $498.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $369,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,993 shares of company stock worth $15,550,120 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 596,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.46 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $124.72.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

