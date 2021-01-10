Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $124.50

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 114.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

