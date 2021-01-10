Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT at $43.45

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 8,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Boralex has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $44.17.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

