Analysts Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $26.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cutera stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

