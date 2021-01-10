Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $804.45

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $804.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $692.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $702.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

