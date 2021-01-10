Analysts Set Expectations for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

