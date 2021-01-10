Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $73.60

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GATX by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

