Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $58.09

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

GKOS stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.