Analysts Set Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Target Price at $1.00

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 309,700 shares of company stock worth $218,102 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 11,037,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

