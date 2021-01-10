Analysts Set Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Price Target at $9.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 63,317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Team by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Team by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 75,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 89,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,138. Team has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Team will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

