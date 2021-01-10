Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $48.80

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.