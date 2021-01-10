Analyzing Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -0.66% 0.21% 0.16% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $361.94 million 2.82 $20.95 million $1.07 43.12 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Risk & Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inogen and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 3 1 0 2.00 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen currently has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Inogen beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

