Analyzing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91% First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 41.64 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -15.68 First Solar $3.06 billion 3.60 -$114.93 million $1.48 70.34

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Solar 6 7 6 0 2.00

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.10%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $86.61, suggesting a potential downside of 16.80%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than First Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

