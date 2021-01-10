Analyzing Urologix (OTCMKTS:ULGX) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Urologix (OTCMKTS:ULGX) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Urologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urologix and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $32.77 million 18.18 $15.08 million $1.88 47.34

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Urologix.

Risk and Volatility

Urologix has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urologix and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Urologix.

Profitability

This table compares Urologix and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urologix N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Urologix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urologix

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

