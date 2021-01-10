Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $38.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $143.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

ATRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.35 million, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,190 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 38.5% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 472,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 361,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

