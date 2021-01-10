APIX Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $4.29 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

